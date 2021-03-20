Bizri Says ABL, MEA Booked Vaccines, Urges Private Sector to Follow Suit

Lebanon’s head of the coronavirus vaccination committee in Lebanon, Doctor Abdul Rahman Bizri, said Saturday that several institutions in Lebanon have reserved their share of COVID-19 vaccine that will take place under the supervision of the health ministry.

He said that the Association of Banks in Lebanon, the Middle East Airlines – Air Liban S.A.L. and the Industrialists Association have all booked vaccines with the ministry, said Bizri.

Bizri stressed the importance that private sector workers register their name in the platform dedicated to vaccines in order to standardize data and reach accurate estimates of the percentage of community immunity.

The vaccination campaign began Feb. 14 in predetermined centers in Lebanon.