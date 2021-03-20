FPM Says President’s Term 'Untouchable'

Amid calls urging the President to resign in light of an economic crisis, the Free Patriotic Movement on Saturday snapped back saying the term of the President in office “shall not be touched,” and also emphasized that the Movement adheres to the right to grant or withhold confidence to the future government.

In a statement issued after its periodic virtual meeting in light of coronavirus pandemic, the FPM politburo expressed “relief” on the resumption of stalled government talks between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri.

“President Michel Aoun was elected by the deputies for a fixed term of six years that shall not be touched, he is the only one in the country to swear by the constitution,” said the statement.

“The Prime Minister is designated by the President based on binding consultations with lawmakers and he has not yet obtained the confidence of the Parliament, and is subject to a test of that confidence throughout his governmental mandate,” added the statement, referring that it could withhold confidence from a government formed by Hariri.

The Lebanese Forces had earlier called on Aoun to resign and of seeking to keep himself in power and of paving the way for his son-in-law and FPM chief Jebran Bassil to become president.