SGBL Chairman to Sue Judge Aoun in Europe, U.S.

International law firms hired by SGBL Bank chairman and CEO Antoun Sehnaoui have started preparing a series of lawsuits to be filed against Mount Lebanon Attorney General Judge Ghada Aoun in France, Switzerland, Belgium and the U.S., media reports said.

The lawsuits will accuse Aoun of “attempting to harm the reputation of Sehnaoui and the SGBL bank, especially that Sehnaoui owns a bank in the United States and another in France,” LBCI television said.

“Judge Aoun is expected to be summoned to a number of European and U.S. courts that will look into the aforementioned lawsuits,” LBCI added.

Aoun meanwhile issued a statement accusing Sehnaoui of using “methods of intimidation” aimed at deterring her from performing her judicial duties, noting that she has only summoned him as a “witness” in the case against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and a number of banks and money changers who are accused of smuggling dollars abroad.

The judge also welcomed his decision to sue her in Europe and the U.S., noting that “such countries believe in the sovereignty of law, respect judicial authority and cannot allow the intimidation of a judge in this manner.”