Abiad Cautions of More Contagious Virus Strains

Director of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Doctor Firass Abiad, warned of premature easing of restrictions amid the spread of more contagious strains of coronavirus.

“Covid-19 is on the rise in many countries, not only in Lebanon. This has resulted from new more contagious virus strains, premature easing of restrictions, and slow vaccination roll out,” Abiad said on Twitter.

“Brazil is particularly worrying, as the healthcare system there has almost collapsed.The Brazilian P1 virus strain is more contagious and harmful. It can evade the immunity to the virus acquired through previous infection or immunization. In Manaus, 75% of the population had been infected by Covid in earlier waves, but now hospitals are full because of P1,” he explained.

He noted that more than 100 arriving passengers in Lebanon last week tested positive for Covid. “Other countries also have loose borders. Without genetic surveillance, it will be difficult to know which strain is spreading,” he stated.

“As we ease restrictions, our hospitals are being depleted. More doctors and nurses are leaving. Less medical supplies are being imported due to lack of hard currency. A more contagious strain resulting in more sick patients can easily overwhelm the already crowded hospitals,” warned Abiad.

According to official data, Lebanon has recorded 439,568 infections and 5,757 deaths since the first case was detected in February last year.