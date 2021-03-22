Israel Says it Arrested Three People Who 'Crossed the Border from Lebanon'

The Israeli army said it arrested 3 people who “crossed” the border from Lebanon near the town of Yiftach in northern Israel.

Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adrai wrote in a tweet on Sunday that Israeli troops “detected three suspects who infiltrated from inside Lebanon into Israel near the town of Yiftach, where the forces arrested them.”

The Lebanese Army issued a statement on Monday and said: “An Army unit arrested in the southern town of Mays el-Jabal three Sudanese nationals after sneaking their way into the Palestinian territory. They were returned back to Lebanon.”

The statement added that the related judicial authorities kicked off investigation into the incident.

On March 2, the Israeli army said it released a Lebanese citizen whom it had accused of crossing into the occupied part of the Kfarshouba Hills on February 28.