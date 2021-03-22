Hariri Unveils Line-Up Rejected by Aoun in December

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Monday distributed to reporters a draft cabinet line-up that President Michel Aoun had rejected on December 9.

“Because His Excellency the President said in his latest speech that I had only submitted broad lines to him, I will distribute to you the full line-up, with names and portfolios, that I had submitted to him here in Baabda on December 9, 2020 -- or more than 100 days ago,” Hariri said after meeting Aoun in Baabda.

“I will let the public opinion judge it,” the PM-designate added.

Below is the draft line-up distributed by Hariri:

- Saad Hariri (Prime Minister, Sunni)

- Firass Abiad (Health Minister, Sunni)

- Nasser Yassine (Social Affairs and Environment Minister, Sunni)

- Lubna Misqawi (Justice Minister, Sunni)

- Youssef Khalil (Finance Minister, Shiite)

- Maya Kanaan (Labor Minister, Shiite)

- Ibrahim Shahrour (Public Works and Transport Minister, Shiite)

- Jihad Murtada (Administrative Development and Tourism Minister, Shiite)

- Rabih Narsh (Foreign Affairs and Agriculture Minister, Druze)

- Antoine Klimos (Defense Minister, Maronite)

- Fadia Kiwan (Culture Minister, Maronite)

- Abdo Gerges (Education Minister, Maronite)

- Walid Nassar (Youth, Sport and Information Minister, Maronite)

- Saade al-Shami (Economy Minister, Greek Orthodox)

- Joe Saddi (Energy and Water Minister, Greek Orthodox)

- Ziad Abu Haidar (Interior and Municipalities Minister, Greek Orthodox)

- Fadi Samaha (Telecommunications Minister, Greek Catholic)

- Garabet Slikhanian (Industry and Displaced Minister, Armenian)