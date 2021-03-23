Schenker: Aoun, Bassil Want Veto Power to Ensure Bassil’s Accession to the Presidency
Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker emphasized that much remains to be done regarding Lebanon, and said, "Lebanon is full of people who not only cooperate with Hizbullah, but are very corrupt."
In an interview with al-Hurra television channel, Schenker said the problem in Lebanon is that corruption affects every “part of governance in Lebanon, to the extent that it is impossible to form a government now.”
He added saying that Free Patriotic Movement chief, MP Jebran Bassil and his father-in-law President Michel Aoun “hold on to a blocking-one-third in the new government due to Jebran Bassil's personal aspirations to ensure that he will be the next president of Lebanon.”
