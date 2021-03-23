Rahi to Guterres: Lebanese Awaiting a Leading UN Role

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi told UN Chief, Antonio Guterres, that the Lebanese are waiting for the UN to play a leading role, amid Lebanon’s economic and political impasse, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

NNA said Rahi held telephone talks with Gutteres on Monday night and explained his calls for the neutralization of Lebanon and for an international conference to discuss Lebanon’s affairs

For his part, the UN Secretary General expressed keen concern about the Lebanese situation, highlighting the necessity to form a government and keep Lebanon away from conflicts.