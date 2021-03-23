Rahi to Guterres: Lebanese Awaiting a Leading UN Role
Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi told UN Chief, Antonio Guterres, that the Lebanese are waiting for the UN to play a leading role, amid Lebanon’s economic and political impasse, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.
NNA said Rahi held telephone talks with Gutteres on Monday night and explained his calls for the neutralization of Lebanon and for an international conference to discuss Lebanon’s affairs
For his part, the UN Secretary General expressed keen concern about the Lebanese situation, highlighting the necessity to form a government and keep Lebanon away from conflicts.
Yes, but not before Cedar Revolution II million-plus demonstration day to give a coherent voice to the silent majority and provide an interlocutor to the world. Reforms demanded by the international community requires in addition to political and economic reforms, border demarcation and no arms outside army. Otherwise in vain asking for support. CR II must insure to the world Lebanon is capable of reforms and getting rid of the Iranian occupation as it did with the Syrian occupation.