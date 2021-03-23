Bitar Questions 4 Officers Held in Port Blast Probe

Lead investigative judge into the Beirut port blast, Judge Tarek al-Bitar, on Tuesday questioned four officers held in the probe, the National News Agency said.

The officers -- State Security Major Joseph al-Naddaf, Army Intelligence Brig. Gen. Antoine Salloum and General Security majors Daoud Fayyad and Charbel Fawwaz -- were interrogated in the presence of their lawyers. Lawyer Youssef Lahoud, who is delegated by the Beirut Bar Association, also attended the questioning.

NNA added that Bitar will interrogate the rest of the detainees on Wednesday and Friday.

He had on Monday questioned 10 detainees most of whom were port workers or belonged to maintenance crews.