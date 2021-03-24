Mobile version

Gunmen Open Fire at Syrian Encampments in Baalbek

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 March 2021, 12:58
W460

Unknown assailants opened gunfire overnight at the encampments of Syrian refugees in Baalbek’s town of al-Safri and injured a woman, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

NNA said the assailants opened fire from inside their vehicle while passing by the encampment and drove quickly off to an unknown destination.

A Syrian woman was injured in the assault and was transferred to a hospital.

Security forces opened investigation into the incident.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 0