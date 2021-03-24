Gunmen Open Fire at Syrian Encampments in Baalbek
Unknown assailants opened gunfire overnight at the encampments of Syrian refugees in Baalbek’s town of al-Safri and injured a woman, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
NNA said the assailants opened fire from inside their vehicle while passing by the encampment and drove quickly off to an unknown destination.
A Syrian woman was injured in the assault and was transferred to a hospital.
Security forces opened investigation into the incident.
