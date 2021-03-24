Bitar Questions Four Beirut Port Officials

Lead investigative judge into the Beirut port blast, Tarek al-Bitar, on Wednesday interrogated four detained port officials.

The National News Agency identified them as the port’s Director General Hassan Qureitem, Operations Director Samer Raad, cargo department head and hangars officer Mustafa Farshoukh, and guard chief Mohammed al-Aouf.

The move raises the number of detainees questioned by Bitar to 18 out of 25.

Bitar will continue his interrogations on Friday and the questioned detainees will include Customs chief Badri Daher, NNA added.