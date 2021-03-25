Report: Saudi-French-American Mobility after Failed Govt Talks

After talks on a cabinet formation broke down in Lebanon, diplomatic mobility between the Saudi, French and US ambassadors expanded in a bid to “control indolence in Lebanon,” media reports said on Thursday.

A “common vision” between the three sides has not been reached yet, a diplomatic source following up closely on the Lebanese crisis told privately-owned Akhbar al-Yawm news agency.

He said the aforementioned “triangle (Saudi Arabia, France and the US) is still working towards reaching a common vision before launching a specific initiative."

“The three concerned countries have a different background and vision in approaching the Lebanese file, but their intention is to reach a common ground to build and launch this initiative,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari held separate talks with the ambassador of France Anne Grillo, and the United States Dorothy Shea. Media reports said there was a general dissatisfaction with the performance of Lebanese leaders amid more economic and financial collapse for the small Arab country.

Bukhari, Grillo and Shea had earlier each held a meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace at the latter’s invitation.

One day earlier, talks between Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri on a cabinet formation faltered. Hariri made the announcement following a short meeting with Aoun.

The source told Akhbar al-Yawm there was a “slim hope” during Aoun’s meeting with Bukhari, noting that Aoun "is preparing for something" but wants the US and French motivation.

On the plan Aoun has in mind, the source said he could suggest a middle ground between him and Hariri, expecting the details to mature in the next few days.