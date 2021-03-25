Pro-Ankara Syrian Militia in Libya Starting to Withdraw

Pro-Ankara Syrian militia deployed in Libya have started to withdraw, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, describing the move as "encouraging".

"This is one of the encouraging gestures that we have seen. There are movements (of the Syrian militia forces) that have been seen and noted," said the source, who asked not to be named.

The Syrian militia forces' presence in Libya alongside Turkish troops has repeatedly angered France, which has called for all mercenaries to leave the country including Russians.