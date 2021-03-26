Aoun Submits Statement of Financial Disclosure to Constitutional Council
President Michel Aoun on Friday visited the Constitutional Council at Hadath area and met President of the Council, Judge Tannous Mashlab, and Council members: Judge Awni Ramadan, and Judge Riad Abou Ghaida, the presidency press office said.
The President submitted a statement on financial disclosure, based on Law No.189 (of October 16, 2020), on illicit enrichment and received a receipt from Judge Mashlab, in accordance with the law, the presidency added.
During the meeting, which was attended by the Presidency General Director, Antoine Choucair, a discussion was held tackling the general situation and the work of the Constitutional Council in light of the current circumstances.
Aoun stressed the importance of the responsibilities entrusted to the Council in monitoring the constitutionality of laws.
