Lebanon to Impose Full Coronavirus Lockdown on Easter

Lebanon’s coronavirus ministerial committee on Friday decided to fully shut down the country from Saturday, April 3 until the morning of Tuesday April 6.

The measures will include a curfew and urgent movement permissions via the electronic platform while worshipers will have to use the platform to attend Easter mass in churches, MTV said.

The government-linked Disaster Risk Management Unit meanwhile announced that businesses, restaurants and cafes will now be allowed to open until 9pm instead of 7pm.

Social and religious gatherings will meanwhile remain banned while bars, nightclubs, cinemas, theaters, kids playgrounds and popular markets will remain closed, the Unit added.

Lebanon has so far recorded 455,381 infections since the first coronavirus case was recorded in February last year, with 5,995 deaths.