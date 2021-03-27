Report: U.S., EU to Hold ‘Zoom’ Meeting on Lebanon on Monday
The United States and the European Union are reportedly expected to discuss the controversial situation in Lebanon during a virtual meeting on Monday, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Saturday.
The daily quoted prominent sources who said the meeting will be held through a ‘Zoom’ meeting on Monday, and will address the “Lebanese file in terms of assessing the situation, in preparation for taking appropriate measures.”
The source added on condition of anonymity, that interlocutors have “impositions of sanctions” as one of the options on the table, and will discuss “imposing joint sanctions on parties obstructing the formation of a government in Lebanon.”
Last week, shuttle diplomacy has been active in Lebanon in a bid to assess the political situation amid failed efforts of Lebanese leaders to form a much-needed government capable of steering the country out of multiple crises.
Ambassadors of the United States, France and Saudi Arabia met with Lebanon’s top leaders last week.
The PM-designate Saad Hariri made several trips abroad recently in a bid to ease the government deadlock.
Nidaa el-Watan, said that according to diplomatic reports, France obtained information that “Hizbullah is seriously working to destroy the French initiative by aggravating disputes between President Michel Aoun and Hariri.”
بالأسماء.. اليكم مئات العقارات والشركات التابعة لبري وحاشيته!
الرئيس نبيه بري: ١٥ عقار و ٤ شركات:لكل شركة عقاراتها الخاصة ياسين جابر يملك ١٨٦ عقار و٢٥ شركة ياسر بري شقيق الرئيس نبيه بري يملك 39 عقاراً معظمها امتلكها بعد توليه منصب نائب رئيس مجلس الإنماء والاعمار رندى بري: ١٤ عقار و شركتين مصطفى بري: ٩ عقارات و ٥ شركات: لكل شركة عقاراتها الخاصة محمود بري: ١٥ عقار وصاحب شركة عقارات بين فرنسا ولبنان سعد بري: ٥ عقارات: رئيس مصلحة المالية في الجنوب باسل بري: ١١ عقار و ١٦ شركة _عبدالله بري: عقار و ٩ شركات فضلاً عن كشف الجديد الثروة العقارية للوزير السابق في الطاقة محمد عبد الحميد بيضون الذي كان مقربا من نبيه بري وطُرِد بعد اتهامه بالفساد في ملف الطاقة. بالإضافة الى كشف فساد علي حسن خليل في وزارة المالية و فساد غازي زعيتر في وزارة الأشغال
https://janoubia.com/2021/03/27/بالأسماء-اليكم-مئات-العقارات-والشركا/
The wealth of Lebanese rulers (warlords 75-90 period)is stolen money from the Lebanese people
EU and the US should confiscate all money and properties of all warlords from 75-90 period.