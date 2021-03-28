Al-Rahi: Aoun, Hariri Must Specify Standards Together, Agree on Entire Line-Up

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday hoped President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will “realize that they are governed by consultations and agreement, according to the rule that has been in place since the 1990 constitutional amendments.”

Presidents and PMs-designate “used to specify the standards together and each of them would pick ministers,” al-Rahi reminded in his Palm Sunday sermon.

“They would then agree on the entire line-up,” he added.

Lashing out at the delay in forming a new government, al-Rahi said he condemns “every political official who brought the State of Lebanon and the people of Lebanon to this tragic situation.”

“This patriarchal seat has never supported any official who refrains from rescuing Lebanon and its people. This seat has never supported an authority that deliberately refrains from respecting a constitutional juncture and that obstructs the formation of governments,” the patriarch added.

“This seat has never been supportive of political groups that prioritize their personal ambitions at the expense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence,” al-Rahi went on to say.