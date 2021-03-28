Jumblat Wonders if 'Sanctions' are Delaying New Govt.
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumbat on Sunday commented on the protracted delay in the government formation process.
“The world is waiting for several news. Maritime navigation and global trade are awaiting the rescue and reopening of the Suez Canal, while a regional axis is awaiting the lifting of sanctions without preconditions in order to consolidate its hegemony,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent reference to the Iran-led axis.
“The question today is: what kind of mines or sanctions, be them individual or collective, is preventing the formation of the government in Lebanon?” he wondered.
Jumblat met Saturday in Mukhtara with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari. He also met with President Michel Aoun in Baabda earlier in March.
Nothing is delaying the formation, but bickering warlords and egotistical sectarian buffoons.
“The world is waiting for several news. Maritime navigation and global trade are awaiting the rescue and reopening of the Suez Canal, while a regional axis is awaiting the lifting of sanctions without preconditions in order to consolidate its hegemony,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent reference to the Iran-led axis.
reading this comments I come to the conclusion that the followers of this man must have an IQ<40
thank you Mr. Jumblat. Your leadership has been crucial to the destruction of Lebanon. Yet, your sheep followers will continue to kiss your boot while you steal their money.