Jumblat Wonders if 'Sanctions' are Delaying New Govt.

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 March 2021, 17:38
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumbat on Sunday commented on the protracted delay in the government formation process.

“The world is waiting for several news. Maritime navigation and global trade are awaiting the rescue and reopening of the Suez Canal, while a regional axis is awaiting the lifting of sanctions without preconditions in order to consolidate its hegemony,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent reference to the Iran-led axis.

“The question today is: what kind of mines or sanctions, be them individual or collective, is preventing the formation of the government in Lebanon?” he wondered.

Jumblat met Saturday in Mukhtara with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari. He also met with President Michel Aoun in Baabda earlier in March.

Thumb i.report 28 March 2021, 18:15

Keep wondering buddy.

Missing rabiosa 28 March 2021, 18:25

Nothing is delaying the formation, but bickering warlords and egotistical sectarian buffoons.

Missing kazan 28 March 2021, 18:41

“The world is waiting for several news. Maritime navigation and global trade are awaiting the rescue and reopening of the Suez Canal, while a regional axis is awaiting the lifting of sanctions without preconditions in order to consolidate its hegemony,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent reference to the Iran-led axis.
reading this comments I come to the conclusion that the followers of this man must have an IQ<40

Thumb zahle_nights007 28 March 2021, 19:22

@Kazan LOL -- Good one!!

Missing kuluna_lil_watan 28 March 2021, 21:37

thank you Mr. Jumblat. Your leadership has been crucial to the destruction of Lebanon. Yet, your sheep followers will continue to kiss your boot while you steal their money.

Thumb warrior 29 March 2021, 05:18

This criminal changes his colors 10 times a day

