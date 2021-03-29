Berri: Without a Government Lebanon Will Sink Like the Titanic

Speaker Nabih Berri said on Monday that a government must be formed in Lebanon within “two months” otherwise the whole country will drown like the Titanic.

“The country is in danger if a government is not formed within two months, everybody will sink, and the country will sink like the Titanic,” said Berri at the opening of a legislative session at the UNESCO Palace.

The session was held to approve an advance payment for Electricite du Liban and a law related to restoring stolen public funds.

On the electricity credit line, he said: “We are facing two issues, both of which are bitter. We either plunge in darkness or fund the electricity sector. The joint committee has done well by approving to fund the electricity.”

The session ended by legislators approving the advance payment and the law on restoring stolen public funds.