Hariri: Message Received, No Need to Respond

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri tweeted Monday that “the message has been received,” in an apparent response to remarks by President Michel Aoun to al-Joumhouria newspaper.

“The message has been received. There is no need to respond. We ask God to have mercy on the Lebanese,” Hariri said in his tweet.

In an interview with al-Joumhouria newspaper published on Monday, Aoun criticized Hariri for insisting on an 18-seat government and for “failing to respect norms in the distribution of portfolios to sects.”

He also lashed out at Hariri for “insisting on naming the Christian ministers.”