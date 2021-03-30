Mobile version

Aoun to UNHCR Representative: Refugees Drove Lebanon to Exhaustion

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 March 2021, 12:45
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday met at Baabda Palace with the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon, Ayaki Ito, with talks touching on displaced Syrians residing in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

“Lebanon hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees on its soil compared to its population and small area,” said Aoun to his visitor.

He added saying that Lebanon “has reached a stage of exhaustion as a result of the repercussions of this displacement.”

Lebanon, a crisis-wracked nation, says it hosts 1.5 million Syrians -- nearly a million of whom are registered as refugees with the United Nations.

Nine out of ten Syrians in Lebanon live in extreme poverty, the U.N. says.

Lebanese authorities have pressured Syrians to return even though rights groups warn that Syria is not yet safe.

Comments 8
Thumb thepatriot 30 March 2021, 13:10

Really? So why don't they go back home?
The idiot Mystic told us that the war was over and that Syria was safe now...

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 30 March 2021, 13:33

He’s pinning the bankruptcies on the poor refugees. Meaning they stole $300 billion over the years and created the $100 billion debt. Yeah right. He may be able to fool his low IQ sheep but it doesn’t work on the average Lebanese.

Who’s smuggling our subsidized food, medicine and gas to Syria, Africa and even Europe, is it not your partners?

You’ve robbed our savings l you created the debt! STOP BLAMING REFUGEES!

Reply Report
Missing d.manuel.i 30 March 2021, 14:34

Hariri and the arab islamic league, with the support of Macron, defends the integration of the meca refugies in a projet to destroy the cristhianity in Lebanon...

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 30 March 2021, 15:16

someone sounds like tric!

Reply Report
Thumb ansarullah 30 March 2021, 16:26

Counver or Diye!

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 30 March 2021, 17:21

lol @ d.manuel.i
lol @ tric.portugal
lol @camoes

Reply Report
Missing sophia 30 March 2021, 16:23

Refugees Drove Lebanon to Exhaustion.... but you and your family drove Lebanon to hell.

Reply Report
Missing boulos1010 30 March 2021, 17:18

Sa7 eh noum ya Aoun....Blame your thieves in your party and your allies

Reply Report