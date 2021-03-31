Iranian Delegation Meets al-Rahi, Urges National Unity
An Iranian delegation led by Shiite cleric Hamid Shahriari held talks Wednesday with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi in Bkirki.
Shahriari is the general secretary of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought. He was named to the post by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“The contemporary historic experience has proved that when the sons of the Lebanese people showed national unity, they managed to defeat the aggression that was practiced against them,” Shahriari said after the talks.
“National unity requires the utmost levels of concern and care and it will help Lebanon overcome this difficult, sensitive and critical stage so that it reaches the shore of safety and security,” the cleric added.
“Brotherly Lebanon has enough prudence and wisdom to beat all dilemmas,” Shahriari went on to say.
He added that the delegation hoped that al-Rahi will manage to “move forward on this path, which can enhance unity and rapprochement among the Lebanese.”
The Iranian delegation is here to ensure that the lands and multiple properties purchased by hizbala –with the benediction of the grand patriarch al Rahi — registered under some well known FPM figures will remain in the hands of the Shia later on.
Thank-you patriarch Rahi. You’ve done a wonderful job.
The initial warning to be quiet from the Hizbos delegation 2 weeks ago was not successful, so now the actual masters/rulers of Lebanon have come to lower the hammer on him.