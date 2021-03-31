Nasrallah: Serious, Collective Efforts Ongoing to Resolve Govt. Hurdles

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah revealed Wednesday that there are “serious and collective efforts” to form a new government in Lebanon.

“Do not despair” regarding the government’s formation, Nasrallah added, addressing the Lebanese people in a televised speech.

“Everyone knows that the country has exhausted its time, self and spirit,” the Secretary General added.

He also said that all parties agree that the gateway for the solution is “the formation of the government.”

“It’s about time we sought real solutions for the problems,” he added.

Nasrallah also quipped that he would not talk harshly about Saudi Arabia in his speech in order “not to be accused of obstructing the government's formation.”

“We must put all things aside and we must quickly resolve the crisis,” he urged.