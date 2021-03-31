Nasrallah: Serious, Collective Efforts Ongoing to Resolve Govt. Hurdles
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah revealed Wednesday that there are “serious and collective efforts” to form a new government in Lebanon.
“Do not despair” regarding the government’s formation, Nasrallah added, addressing the Lebanese people in a televised speech.
“Everyone knows that the country has exhausted its time, self and spirit,” the Secretary General added.
He also said that all parties agree that the gateway for the solution is “the formation of the government.”
“It’s about time we sought real solutions for the problems,” he added.
Nasrallah also quipped that he would not talk harshly about Saudi Arabia in his speech in order “not to be accused of obstructing the government's formation.”
“We must put all things aside and we must quickly resolve the crisis,” he urged.
-
31 March 2021, 18:28
Nasrallah to Lebanese: Do not despair regarding the government and there are serious and collective efforts by several sides and presidents.
-
31 March 2021, 18:28
Nasrallah: We must put all things aside and we must quickly resolve the crisis.
-
31 March 2021, 18:27
Nasrallah: Israel, like its master, is also on the decline and is going downhill.
-
31 March 2021, 18:27
Nasrallah: Let us not wait for America and let us engage in regional dialogues.
-
31 March 2021, 18:26
Nasrallah: The majority of America's concerns at the right time are domestic and its domestic challenges are unprecedented in its history.
-
31 March 2021, 18:24
Nasrallah to Washington's friends: America is no longer the America that you know... America is on the decline and is going downhill.
-
31 March 2021, 18:24
Nasrallah: I tell America's friends in our region and those betting on America in our region that the new American priorities are not in our region, except for what relates to Israel.
-
31 March 2021, 18:23
Nasrallah: Iran's stance is strong and firm and it will not give (Biden) what it did not give to Trump during the peak of pressure.
-
31 March 2021, 18:22
Nasrallah: There are very important international developments.
-
31 March 2021, 18:21
Nasrallah: The Israelis fear war due to the growth of the resistance's capabilities.
-
31 March 2021, 18:20
Nasrallah: I will not talk harshly about Saudi Arabia today in order not to be accused of obstructing the government's formation through talking about Saudi Arabia.
-
31 March 2021, 18:19
Nasrallah: The "deal of the century" is no longer being talked about and it has died, due to the resilience of the Palestinians and the departure of Trump.
lol @ 'America is no longer the America that you know... America is on the decline and is going downhill'
"America is on the decline and is going downhill"
and that is why you and your terrorists get paid in U.S Dollars:)
The mudrat is clearly an ignorant when it comes to geopolitics. I must admit though that his proficiency in terrorism surpasses the best Daeshists.
You guys need to make up your minds, is the USA the master of Israeli or is Israeli the master of the USA
So....
America and Israel are on the decline... and Iran is « Strong and Firm »... yeah ok...
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
If these collective efforts will come up with a solution to get you and your thugs out of Lebanon and back to Iran, than sure, else nothing will be resolved.
Very sad and concerning how much media exposure this criminal gets.
Since I can remember, this pig and his aggressive clerics always come out with threatening and finger pointing speeches warning the whole world including fellow Lebanese after the Patriarch or rival leaders make peaceful statements or call for the better of Lebanon..
In short, this agenda is what clarifies HA and Israel as being one of the same..
They cause psychological confusion to distort clarity from rivals and cloud us with fear and hate..
Through HA, Israel can keep doing illegal things through "chaos"..
Israel needs HA and HA needs Israel to keep its arms under the same banner of "chaos" on the border.
Wake up fellow Lebanese