Daryan: COVID-19 Vaccine, PCR Test Don’t Break Fast

Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan explained on Friday that getting coronavirus vaccine or a PCR test do not break the fast during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Daryan, Sunni Islam’s top religious leader in Lebanon, says the vaccine is intramuscular and won’t spoil the fast.

Ramadan, where able-bodied and observant Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, is expected to begin in two weeks. It is celebrated by all Muslim countries, whether Sunni or Shiite.