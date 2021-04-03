Lebanon Observes 3-Day Total Lockdown on Easter

Lebanon began a three-day total lockdown on Saturday in a step to control the spread of coronavirus during the Easter festivities and holiday period.

The measures will include a curfew and urgent movement permissions via the electronic platform while worshipers will have to use the platform to attend Easter mass in churches.

Authorities in Lebanon decided to lock the country for three consecutive days during Easter and Eid al-Fitr to avoid a potential rise in coronavirus cases.

Lebanon witnessed a sharp increase in cases after the New Year and Christmas holidays compelling authorities to lock the country during Easter and Eid el-Fitr.

The lockdown began on Saturday morning April 3rd, including a 24-hour curfew, until the morning of Tuesday, April 6th.

Lebanon recorded 2,963 cases and 60 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 474,925 and 6,346 deaths since the first case was detected in February 2020.