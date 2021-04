Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea tested positive for coronavirus, his media office announced Friday.

The statement from his office said Geagea felt unwell over three consecutive days. He underwent a PCR test that turned positive. However, his spouse, Setrida Geagea tested negative.

Lebanon recorded 2,963 cases and 60 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 474,925 and 6,346 deaths since the first case was detected in February 2020.