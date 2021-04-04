Aoun Voices Support for Jordan after Security Sweep

President Michel Aoun on Sunday announced that “Lebanon’s president and people stand by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” a day after several senior figures were detained and a half-brother to the monarch said he was under house arrest.

“Lebanon’s president and people stand by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the face of what might affect stability and safety in brotherly Jordan, which has always stood by Lebanon during the difficult circumstances,” Aoun said.

“The stances of King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein offered great support at regional and international forums,” the president added.

Jordan's army said Saturday that Jordan’s former crown prince Hamzah had been asked to stop "some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan," while the Washington Post reported an alleged plot to overthrow King Abdullah.