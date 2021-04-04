Al-Rahi Urges All Lebanese to Recognize Lebanon as 'Final Homeland'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday said that it would be unreasonable for the Lebanese to “waste all their sacrifices and martyrs for the sake of domestic caprices and foreign schemes.”

“That’s why we invite all Lebanese for a moment of conscience in order to renew recognition of Lebanon as a final homeland, and to translate this recognition into ultimate allegiance to the Lebanese homeland and to an independent, legitimate and free state,” al-Rahi said in his Easter Mass sermon.

He lamented that Lebanon has reached the current wretched state of affairs due to “the poor political performance, the lack of maturity in governance and the negativity of political choices.”

He added: “How can we celebrate the holidays while half of the Lebanese people are in a state of hunger and some of them are below poverty line? “How can we rejoice while our vibrant manpower is emigrating without looking behind, including university graduates, doctors, engineers and specialists?” al-Rahi wondered.