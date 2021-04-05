Report: Macron ‘Most Likely’ to Meet Bassil on Govt Formation

Recent indicators show some serious “French” efforts aiming to ease the obstacles hampering the formation of a Lebanese government, media reports said on Monday.

If contacts succeed, Lebanon could see a new government formed next week, according to MTV television station.

Monday will likely witness contacts between several political parties, including a meeting between head of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Jebran Bassil and the General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim.

The meeting between the two men comes before Bassil kicks off a visit to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, added the station.

The proposal that political parties almost agreed upon is a 24-seat government, with the exception of small details, without granting veto powers to any side. As for the interior ministry portfolio, its minister is to be chosen by the President provided he has the PM-designate’s approval.

The work on this proposal was tackled on two levels, one of which was undertaken by General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim. He held “daily” contacts with the Elysee, and succeeded at convincing the French of the “usefulness” of meeting with Bassil, despite the fact that France sees Bassil as one of the top obstructors, said MTV.

On the internal level, Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi had a major role in easing the obstacles, and so did Hizbullah that made “endeavors” away from the spotlight, and sought to calm the internal atmosphere mainly after the speech of its Secretary-General, added MTV.

Paris will reportedly receive Bassil on his first foreign visit since the US imposed sanctions on him. Meanwhile, the French-Saudi contacts continue on the Lebanese file, as Macron seeks to secure “guarantees” for the Kingdom.

It added that Macron might ask Bassil to facilitate the formation of a government under Hariri. Macron could also bring the two rivals for a meeting, according to information obtained by the station.

According to diplomatic sources, France might complete the step by calling later for a conference similar to the Saint Cloud conference that was held in 2007.