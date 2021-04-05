Fahmy: Port Blast Probe Will Show Extent of Negligence

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy on Monday expected the investigation into the colossal Beirut port explosion to prove the flagrant extent of negligence that led to the catastrophe, the National News Agency reported.

The minister said in an interview on Sunday evening, that security would be undermined in the event of political tensions, noting that politics affects security and the economy all over the world, not just in Lebanon.

Fahmy totally rejected any forms of self-security, affirming that the security situation has relatively improved in the country.

The Minister stressed there would be no succumbing to security chaos.

Fahmi noted that Arab countries are eager to help Lebanon which currently hosts around 1.5 million Syrian refugees.