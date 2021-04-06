Sarraf Hands Bitar 'Important Information, Documents' Linked to Port Blast

Former defense minster Yacoub Sarraf on Tuesday testified before Judge Tarek al-Bitar, the lead investigative judge in the Beirut port blast case.

In a statement, Sarraf said he had personally requested to testify in order to unveil “important information” that he possesses regarding the case.

He added that he handed Bitar a file containing information and documents that he had collected, hoping his contribution will lead to “unveiling the facts and holding accountable those responsible for the crime and those who were negligent.”

Sarraf added that he is willing to help Judge al-Bitar in anything that he might request.