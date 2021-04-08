Aoun Tells Zaki Taef Accord Not 'Threatened'

President Michel Aoun on Thursday stressed that Lebanon is committed to the Taef Accord, during a meeting with Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki in Baabda.

At the beginning of the meeting, Aoun said he welcomes any Arab League initiative aimed at resolving the current Lebanese crisis, telling Zaki that Lebanon appreciates the care that the League is showing towards Lebanon.

The president also explained to Zaki “the reasons that have so far prevented the government’s formation and the obstacles that have been put in its way,” emphasizing that “Lebanon is committed to the implementation of the Taef Accord from which the constitution emerged.”

Aoun, however, stressed that “the constitution must be respected by everyone and its articles must be implemented, especially as to everything related to the formation, work and dissolution.”

“Everything that is being said contrary to that and anything hinting that the Taef Accord is threatened is unrealistic and being circulated by known sides concerned with the formation process,” the president said.

He added that “the head of the state is the only official who takes an oath to preserve the constitution.”