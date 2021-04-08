Attorney General Approves Release of 11 Held in Port Case

Attorney General Judge Ghassan al-Khoury on Thursday approved requests for the release of 11 low-rank employees and servicemen held in the case of the Beirut port blast.

Khoury meanwhile dismissed requests for the release of the directors general, officers and senior employees who are in custody.

The lead investigative judge into the case, Judge Tarek al-Bitar, will meanwhile look into the release requests on Monday, the National News Agency said, noting that Khoury’s decisions are not binding for Bitar.