Al-Rahi Says No Forensic Audit before Govt. Formation

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday warned against selectivity and bias in the issue of conducting a forensic audit of the central bank’s accounts, days after President Michel Aoun urged the Lebanese to support him in what he called the forensic audit battle.

“The call for a forensic audit would be serious if it is comprehensive, not intentionally selective. And in the first place, there can be no forensic audit before the formation of the government,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

He accordingly called on all those forming the government to “stop this obstruction through the fabrication of National Pact norms, constitutional interpretations, imaginary powers and absurd conditions to cover up for the main obstacle, which is that some have offered Lebanon as a hostage in the regional-international conflict.”

He added: “But what we fear is that the intention from the blocking of the government might be to prevent the arrival of aid to rescue the people from the financial collapse. Some want the situation to get worse so that the people starve and get more impoverished, which would push them to despair, emigrate, bow or accept any settlement.”

This would facilitate “the domination of the people and the state,” al-Rahi warned.