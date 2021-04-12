Report: Hale Expected on Wednesday in Beirut

As part of the international mobility towards Lebanon, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs David Hale will arrive in Beirut on Wednesday to meet senior Lebanese officials, media reports said Monday.

Hale’s visit is his last to Lebanon and the region before leaving his post at the end of this month.

Lebanon was officially informed of Hale’s visit to Beirut that extends for several days as part of a tour to a number of countries in the region.

According to media reports, Hale --one of the first to manage the file demarcating the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel-- aims to reactivate the indirect maritime border talks in Naqoura between the two countries.

Hale arrives in Lebanon at a "sensitive" internal and regional political moment. No doubt that he will have an opinion and position on the Lebanese crisis in general, specifically with regard to the formation of the government and the financial, economic and monetary collapse, said al-Akhbar daily.