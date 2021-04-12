Aoun Stresses 'National Unity' in Govt. Formation Crisis

President Michel Aoun on Monday stressed that “national unity” should be preserved in the approach towards the formation of the new government.

“I sensed from His Excellency the President his insistence on honoring the principle of national unity in his dealing with the government formation crisis,” Central Council of the Maronite Societies chief Wadih al-Khazen said after meeting Aoun in Baabda.

“He rejected the ‘guaranteeing’ or ‘blocking one-third’ claims, warning against allowing the growing crisis to impact the country’s future and expressing concern over the fate of the promised aid,” Khazen added.

“The President will carry on with the consultations that he is making in order to produce a quick solution leading to the formation of a rescue and mission-driven government that would oversee the proper implementation of the forensic audit, which has been launched and will target all state sectors,” the ex-minister went on to say.