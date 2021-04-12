Mobile version

Aoun Stresses 'National Unity' in Govt. Formation Crisis

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 April 2021, 17:21
President Michel Aoun on Monday stressed that “national unity” should be preserved in the approach towards the formation of the new government.

“I sensed from His Excellency the President his insistence on honoring the principle of national unity in his dealing with the government formation crisis,” Central Council of the Maronite Societies chief Wadih al-Khazen said after meeting Aoun in Baabda.

“He rejected the ‘guaranteeing’ or ‘blocking one-third’ claims, warning against allowing the growing crisis to impact the country’s future and expressing concern over the fate of the promised aid,” Khazen added.

“The President will carry on with the consultations that he is making in order to produce a quick solution leading to the formation of a rescue and mission-driven government that would oversee the proper implementation of the forensic audit, which has been launched and will target all state sectors,” the ex-minister went on to say.

Thumb thepatriot 12 April 2021, 17:41

The old fool still talks about National Unity!
He doesn't understand that the people are fed-up with those disgusting parties!
We want experts! Not politicians!
We want independents! Not members of the parties!
Non partisans! Not partisans!
To hell with all of you!

Thumb i.report 12 April 2021, 18:02

أمين يا رب

Thumb doodle-dude 12 April 2021, 18:59

lol @ 'his insistence on honoring the principle of national unity'

Missing formerlebaniz 13 April 2021, 01:38

I don't think he got the memo that the nation is united against them.

