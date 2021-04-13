Pro-Berri MP Says One-Third-Plus-One Hurdle Delaying Govt.

The efforts of Speaker Nabih Berri towards all parties are aimed at “reaching a government of independent, nonpartisan specialists according to the French initiative,” a pro-Berri MP has said.

The lawmaker, Ali Bazzi, added in an interview on al-Hurra TV that the so-called one-third-plus-one obstacle is still preventing a “breakthrough” in the crisis.

And while ruling out a “major explosion” in the country, Bazzi urged those concerned with the government’s formation to “shoulder their responsibilities and prove their commitment to the salvation process, away from the approach of share splitting and partisan calculations.”