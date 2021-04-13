Israeli Ship Attacked near UAE's Fujairah

An Israeli-owned commercial ship was attacked with a missile Tuesday near UAE’s Fujairah, Arab and Israeli media reports said.

Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen television channel, which is close to Iran, identified the ship as the Bahamas-flagged Hyperion Ray, which is operated by Israeli firm Ray Shipping.

The firm had another of its ships, Helios Ray, come under attack in February, hit by a blast off Oman while headed from the Saudi city of Dammam to Singapore. Iran at the time denied Israeli charges that it carried out the attack.

Security sources, quoted by Israel's Channel 12 television, said the vessel attacked on Tuesday was "lightly damaged." Israeli media reports said the attack did not cause any casualties.

The Israeli reports said Israeli defense officials confirmed that a ship partially owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar was attacked on Tuesday.

The officials added that they were certain that Iran was behind the attack.

The attack took place in international waters, likely by an unmanned drone or a missile strike, the officials said.