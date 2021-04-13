FPM Bloc Says Hariri Thwarting 'Every Positive Idea'

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday accused PM-designate Saad Hariri of thwarting “every positive idea” regarding the cabinet formation crisis.

“The PM-designate is still standing idly by, seeing as whenever a positive idea is proposed he thwarts it, the last of which was the 24-minister format, which did not include any one-third-plus-one share for any party,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting.

“This is an additional proof that he does not want to form the government now and is escaping forward, inventing dates, sparking problems, undermining balances and creating disputes,” the bloc added.

“He has a responsibility to openly tell the people that he does not want to form the government now because he fears to shoulder the responsibilities of lifting subsidization, demarcating the border, the forensic audit, the needed reforms and the difficult decisions,” Strong Lebanon charged.