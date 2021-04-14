Report: UK Defense Official in Lebanon in Show of 'Firm' Support

The UK Chief of Defence Staff’s Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin Sampson, begins his visit to Lebanon with meeting President Michel Aoun on Wednesday in a show of Britain’s “continued support” for the crisis-hit nation, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Sampson is set to meet with Lebanese officials, the army leader and other security and military officials, the daily added.

Leading a delegation of prominent British officials, Sampson will reportedly relay the British government’s continued support for Lebanon, especially in the areas of security and defense, said the daily.

Al-Joumhouria reported that the visit aims to renew Britain’s commitment to firm support for the Lebanese army and other security forces, to ensure effective monitoring on the north-eastern borders of Lebanon.