Berri’s Govt Initiative 'Still Valid,' Says Moussa

MP Michel Moussa of Amal Movement's Development and Liberation bloc on Wednesday assured that Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative to ease the government formation deadlock “is still on the table.”

“Speaker Nabih Berri's government initiative has not been ignored. It is the only initiative currently on the table, but political bickering and tensions prevent its discussion in depth,” said Moussa in remarks to VDL radio station (93.5).

Moussa emphasized the need for a government in Lebanon, he said: “The formation of a new government is urgently needed today to address sensitive issues, mainly the decree amending the demarcation of Lebanon’s (maritime) border because the Council of Ministers is the authority to decide on major issues.”

Berri’s initiative suggests a 24-minister line-up based on the 8+8+8 formula without granting veto powers to any political party.

On Tuesday, President Michel Aoun put on hold a decree expanding the sea area disputed with Israel, citing the need for a Cabinet meeting.

Lebanese leaders have so far failed at forming a much-needed government in the crisis-wracked nation, amid bickering over government shares and portfolios.