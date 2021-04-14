Aoun Meets UK Defense Envoy

President Michel Aoun discussed Lebanon’s bilateral relations with the United Kingdom with visiting UK Chief of Defence Staff’s Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin Sampson, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Leading a delegation of British officials to Baabda Palace, Sampson highlighted cooperation with the Lebanese army.

The UK provides aid and assistance for Lebanon’s military as part of “ongoing support to the sole legitimate defender of Lebanon.”

In January, the UK provided 100 armored patrol vehicles (Land Rover RWMIK) donated by the British Government to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the British embassy had said.