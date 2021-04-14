Bitar Issues Local, Foreign Writs, Mulls Detainee Release Requests

The lead investigative judge into the Beirut port blast, Tarek al-Bitar, continued his investigations on Wednesday by issuing domestic and foreign judicial writs, the National News Agency said.

NNA said the foreign writs were sent to Georgia, Mozambique, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey – countries that were “directly or indirectly involved in the course of the ammonium nitrate shipment that reached the port” in 2013 and caused the catastrophic 2020 explosion – one of the strongest non-nuclear blasts in history.

The agency added that Bitar is also awaiting a report from the French experts who inspected the port and the damage and collected samples.

Bitar is also looking into lawyers’ requests for the release of the detainees who are held in the case, NNA said.