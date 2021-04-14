Adwan Urges Cabinet Session to Amend Decree 6433, or President Approval
MP Georges Adwan of the Lebanese Forces on Wednesday called for an emergency cabinet session to approve the amendment of Decree 6433, which expands the sea border area disputed with Israel.
“When we see the professionalism, technique and seriousness in which the Army Command and its chief and officers worked, and the follow-up by the defense minister, we realize that we have an army in which we can pride ourselves,” Adwan said at a press conference in parliament.
“I tell the Lebanese: when you have a negotiating committee that is this professional and responsible, it is our duty as Lebanese to stand behind them, and this is an example to know that the Lebanese state and army are the keenest and must be responsible for our sovereignty,” the LF lawmaker went on to say.
Explaining the technical details that support the new Lebanese stance, Adwan noted that “endorsing Line 29 gives credibility to Lebanon in the negotiations, because if we adopt it, we can defend it through all the legal articles and international treaties, whereas we cannot defend Line 23.”
“The importance of endorsing Line 29 also lies in the fact that Israel is today working at the Karish (offshore gas) field, and adopting Line 29 will prevent Israel from working in this field because it will become disputed,” the lawmaker added.
“I address caretaker PM Hassan Diab, with his national responsibility, to ask him to hold a cabinet session tomorrow, if not today, in order to amend Decree 6433 and send it immediately to the U.N., and I urge him to put all considerations aside, regardless of their nature, when it comes to the higher national interest,” Adwan went on to say.
He added that should Diab refrain from seeking a Cabinet session, President Michel Aoun should sign the decree in an extraordinary manner because “he is entrusted with the higher national interest and the constitution.”
Addressing the Lebanese people, Adwan added: “I urge them to stand by their state and the negotiating team, and I ask them to forget all considerations and small calculations in the face of the national interest, so that the Lebanese negotiators feel that the entire Lebanese people are standing by them.”
Fools. The only objective of this imaginary expansion is to justify HizbIran arms after Syria insists that Shebaa is Syrian territory as Assad repeated on many occasions. LF falling for this trap is pitiful. Approve this decree and prepare for permanent Iranian rockets on our land and impossible economic recovery, independence or long-term investments.
Maybe, maybe not. While most Lebanese are more Western than Eastern oriented - Hizbullah's wishes notwithstanding - and assuming the new marker is legit as claimed by the army, why let go of what maybe rightfully ours? Why would the West penalize us for what appears to be a rightful claim supported by legal arguments when they in our shoes would push the advantage and so would Russia etc.?
Let the US condition this on the army being solely in charge with guarantees by the Russians and Iranians. We are in the early stages of a restructuring of the ME for the new era. Letting go, without compensation during negotiations, of something that can be legally demonstrated as properly ours is unwarranted.
Just listen to this brown nose.....what army and what professionalism?!
Lebanon through changing its demands from Line 23 to Line 29 after so many years, just goes to prove to the whole world that one can not expect Lebanon to stand by declarations of its own because it changes them all the time.
If I were on the other side, in Israel, I would simply expect that the government ignore this provocation and go ahead with searches for gas and/or oil in that area, knowing full well that Lebanese demands are simply full of hot air.
What will happen next year, Line 35, Line 40 perhaps?
I think he was high when he issued this statement... unless he was being sarcastic and I didn’t get it.
This bozo does not give a damn about the army or the border or anything. He only cares to put aoun under pressure to sign the decree to weaken the position of Aoun who is planning to ask Hale to remove sanctions on Bassil in exchange of shelving the decree.
Banana republic