Adwan Urges Cabinet Session to Amend Decree 6433, or President Approval

MP Georges Adwan of the Lebanese Forces on Wednesday called for an emergency cabinet session to approve the amendment of Decree 6433, which expands the sea border area disputed with Israel.

“When we see the professionalism, technique and seriousness in which the Army Command and its chief and officers worked, and the follow-up by the defense minister, we realize that we have an army in which we can pride ourselves,” Adwan said at a press conference in parliament.

“I tell the Lebanese: when you have a negotiating committee that is this professional and responsible, it is our duty as Lebanese to stand behind them, and this is an example to know that the Lebanese state and army are the keenest and must be responsible for our sovereignty,” the LF lawmaker went on to say.

Explaining the technical details that support the new Lebanese stance, Adwan noted that “endorsing Line 29 gives credibility to Lebanon in the negotiations, because if we adopt it, we can defend it through all the legal articles and international treaties, whereas we cannot defend Line 23.”

“The importance of endorsing Line 29 also lies in the fact that Israel is today working at the Karish (offshore gas) field, and adopting Line 29 will prevent Israel from working in this field because it will become disputed,” the lawmaker added.

“I address caretaker PM Hassan Diab, with his national responsibility, to ask him to hold a cabinet session tomorrow, if not today, in order to amend Decree 6433 and send it immediately to the U.N., and I urge him to put all considerations aside, regardless of their nature, when it comes to the higher national interest,” Adwan went on to say.

He added that should Diab refrain from seeking a Cabinet session, President Michel Aoun should sign the decree in an extraordinary manner because “he is entrusted with the higher national interest and the constitution.”

Addressing the Lebanese people, Adwan added: “I urge them to stand by their state and the negotiating team, and I ask them to forget all considerations and small calculations in the face of the national interest, so that the Lebanese negotiators feel that the entire Lebanese people are standing by them.”