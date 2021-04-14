Ghani Says Afghanistan 'Fully Capable' of Defending Itself

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday said his forces were "fully capable" of defending Afghanistan, as he revealed he had spoken with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about the withdrawal of American soldiers.

"Tonight, I had a call with President Biden in which we discussed the U.S. decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by early September. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan respects the U.S. decision and we will work with our U.S. partners to ensure a smooth transition," Ghani tweeted.

"Afghanistan's proud security and defense forces are fully capable of defending its people and country, which they have been doing all along, and for which the Afghan nation will forever remain grateful."

Biden officially announced Wednesday the unconditional withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, where they have spent two decades in a bloody, largely fruitless battle against the Taliban. Administration officials have said he wants the withdrawal completed by September 11, 2021.

U.S. intelligence warned this week that the government in Kabul "will struggle" to hold the "confident" Taliban off if the coalition withdraws.

Many Afghans -- especially women, who have been largely shut out of peace talks between the insurgents and Kabul -- have long feared a return to the Taliban's repressive Islamist regime if the U.S. withdraws.

Analysts also fear a descent into civil war if Kabul is left to face the Taliban alone. The United Nations documented "extraordinary" violence against civilians in a new report Wednesday, and said "urgent" action was needed by all parties to stop the fighting.

Dubbed the "forever war," the U.S. military onslaught in Afghanistan began in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.