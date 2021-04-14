Hariri in Moscow to Meet Putin, Top Officials

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri arrived Wednesday evening in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other officials.

Hariri received an official welcome at Moscow’s airport, where he was met by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian government’s head of protocol, Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Shawki Abu Nassar and Hariri’s special envoy to Russia, George Shaaban.