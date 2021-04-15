Hale Meets Diab, Relays Concerns over Govt Delay

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab met with visiting US envoy David Hale at the Grand Serail, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

Hale relayed “the US administrations’ concerns over the delayed formation of a new government in Lebanon,” said NNA.

Discussions also touched on the economic and social situation in the country, said the agency.

For his part, Diab stressed the country’s need for a "government to address Lebanon’s crises, and initiate reforms, based on the plan drawn up by his government.”

Hale was accompanied by the U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea, and assistants Daniel Newman and Benjamin Ambori, in the presence of advisor to Diab, Ambassador Jebran Soufan.