Hariri Discusses Govt. Formation Difficulties with Russian PM

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri held talks Thursday in Moscow with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

A statement issued by Hariri’s press office said the discussions tackled “the latest developments in Lebanon and the region and the bilateral ties between the two countries.”

According to the statement, Mishustin stressed readiness to develop the relations in all fields in the coming period in a manner that serves the interests of the two peoples.

Hariri for his part said that “the difficulty of the situation now lies in the formation of a government of specialists so that we carry out all the needed reforms.”

“But until we form the government and conduct the necessary reforms, we want you to know that we desire to see all Russian companies coming to Lebanon to invest in its facilities -- in electricity, the ports, roads or anything related to infrastructure,” the PM-designate added.