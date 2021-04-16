Abiad Says Drop in Virus ICU Patients Doesn’t Mean Covid is Defeated

Director of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Firass Abiad, said although the number of coronavirus cases needing ICU has dropped, faster vaccination remains a need in crisis-wracked Lebanon.

“The decrease, over the past week, in the number of Covid patients admitted to the ICU, and in the reported test positivity rate, is good news. In a country passing through multiple crises, good news is much needed. However, other related issues remain worrisome,” said Abiad in a tweet.

“Despite the decrease in Covid hospitalizations, the number of daily new Covid cases remains high. The test positivity rate still exceeds 10%. The virus retains strong community presence. As we ease restrictions and open schools, a rebound in cases would not be surprising.” he added.

Abiad said that authorities in Lebanon have taken several steps to improve the process of vaccination, and more vaccine types are now available, but “concerns about safety have increased the vaccine hesitancy,” he said.

“The number of available vaccines remains low, resulting in a slow vaccination drive.

Worldwide, the main Covid concern remains the spread of new variants. The astronomical resurgence of Covid in countries such as Brazil and India, despite prior high levels of infection, is a stark warning. Countries with open borders, like Lebanon, cannot afford to be complacent,” emphasized Abiad.

Although the drop in Covid hospitalization is welcome news, “faster vaccination drive and more support to hospitals and their staff are a must, before variants arrive. Covid has not been defeated yet,” he concluded.