Bassil Says 'Corrupt System' Preparing to Seize 'State Assets'
Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Sunday lashed out at what he called the “corrupt system.”
“Usually, in corrupt nations, the people revolt against oppressive regimes, topple them and recover their stolen rights, whereas here the corrupt system has staged a coup against the people and seized their money and is now preparing to stage a coup against the state’s assets and existence,” Bassil said in a tweet.
“To whom can people resort to recover their savings? To the international judiciary? We will talk soon,” Bassil added.
..but wait a minute, aren't you part and entrenched member of this corrupt sectarian system?
This sub-human talks as if he is the head of the opposition and not that he and his father in-law have been in total control for at least 5 years.
Execute him!
WOW!! not sure what to say but this POS is right about one thing when he says “Usually, in corrupt nations, the people revolt against oppressive regimes, topple them and recover their stolen rights" so hopefully his sheep will wake up and revolt. This POS never ceases to amaze me on how he talks from both ends of his mouth... Is he not the one the looted the state? did he not spend over $40B to have electricity 24X7? No electricity and no money...
Aoun, Bassil and the FPM's hypocrisy for all to see, they're whiling to sell Lebanese territory "لعيون صهر الجنرال"
www.naharnet.com/stories/en/280979-reports-fpm-trio-convince-aoun-hale-to-soften-sea-border-stances